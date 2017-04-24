Central residents say new subdivision could cause more drainage issues

CENTRAL - In the city of Central, the proposed development of a subdivision is getting some opposition from residents.

On the East side, between Core and Sullivan Roads, a new development could be coming. For those living in the three surrounding neighborhoods, Rambling Oaks, Jackson Park and Jackson Place neighborhoods are pushing back.

Teena Welborn has lived in the Rambling Oaks subdivision for over thirty years.

“If they build this subdivision, we’re guaranteed to go under,” Welborn said.

Rambling Oaks is one of the only areas of Central that didn’t flood. Now, homeowners say the future of their homes is in the council’s hands, who vote on the finalized developer plan Tuesday evening.

“We have our drainage canal which I believe was instrumental in making sure we didn't flood, because it drains really well, but it drains North through the new development. So, we're concerned it will impact our drainage and cause us to flood," said Larry Easley, one of the impacted residents.

The proposed development calls for 70 homes on roughly 30 acres of land. If passed, the neighborhood will be called ‘Arbor Grove’ and would sit in between the three current neighborhoods in the area.

The development would be elevated, causing residents concern because their drainage ditches that run into the Beaver Bayou Watershed could potentially get backed up.

The drainage ditches start North, come through Rambling Oaks subdivision, then travel through the lot where ‘Arbor Grove’ would be. After passing through the 70 acres, the ditch drains move into the Jackson Place and Jackson Park neighborhoods.

After attending multiple council meetings, residents are frustrated. They said 10 of the acres on this lot are federally protected wetlands.

“If we never could build on wetlands, why is it suddenly okay?” Welborn asked.

Other concerns range from excessive traffic on Joor road, to the need for another light if the subdivision is built.

Residents also feel the developers are looking to bend some rules according to their proposed plan.

“They’re trying to make the lots smaller so they can fit more houses” said Don Hurst, another concerned neighbor.

In the plan, the lots would be reduced from the city ordinance of 75 feet. However, when past development requests like this one came to council, they were shot down.

Still, people are feeling uneasy about the decision.

“All we’re asking is that the development be looked at with a closer eye," Easley said. "We feel like if they do, they will see the problems with the drainage, smaller lots, building on wetlands, and extra traffic.”

With the City of Central Council’s decision looming, residents want to be heard.

“They're more worried about tax dollars, money, and getting more money from residents, but what they don't understand is that no one will move here if they're at risk for flooding” Welborn said.

The council meeting is set for 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 25th at Kristenwood Building, 14025 Greenwell Springs Road, Central , LA 70739.

There the council will make a decision on the developer’s finalized plan.