Central residents prepare for Tropical Storm Cindy

CENTRAL - Areas that flooded last August are not taking any chances as Tropical Storm Cindy approaches the Louisiana coast.

Residents in Central are preparing for what is to come in the next few days. Lawerence Adams said he saw his neighbors without sandbags and decided to take action.

"I was putting them in my yard and looked at my neighbor's and realized they didn't have any so I came back and I brought them what I had and I'll just go back and get some more," Adams said.

Another resident in the neighborhood, Charles McKee, said one of the main reasons he decided to load sandbags was the no-name storm that devastated the area last year.

"Basically I wasn't going to do any sandbags at all but based on the no name event that we had…we had four in a half feet of water here and sandbags wouldn't have done any good," McKee said.

With shovels, loads of dirt and sandbags, several Central residents spent most of the afternoon loading sandbags. Residents say they are on edge after learning tropical storm Cindy could touch down sometime this week.

Gary Etheridge lives across the street and said he wanted to help is neighbors.

"People are just on edge and rightfully so you know with what a lot of people went through in August. So their just taking a lot of precaution," Etheridge said.

Etheridge was one of the many who wanted to help others sandbag. Roger Launey said he was shoveling sand by himself when some kind strangers offered to help.

"I was over here by myself shoveling for sand to put around my house and these ladies come up and they don't know me from Adam and they just started helping. Send this to the democratic and republican party say this is how you work together," Launey said.

The scene on Sullivan Road was full of neighbors like Lawrence and McKee preparing for the possibility of flooding all over again.

"It's good to have neighbors," McKee said.

"I try to look out after them we try to look out for each other," Lawrence said.