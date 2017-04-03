Central residents fed up with drainage issues following heavy rain

CENTRAL – City officials say that Central took on five inches of rain on Sunday and overnight, sending Beaver Bayou over its banks.

The heavy rain and lack of drainage is causing residents, like Gwen Ragusa, problems.



Back in August, all that Ragusa managed to save from her home when it flooded is stored inside large containers. The containers are now left damaged after water almost got into her home on Sunday night.



"This morning it was two inches from getting into my house," she said. "My c-cans that have everything I own flooded."

Ragusa lives in the Plantation Way subdivision in Central where the drainage ditches are filled from the rain. She says this is the second time her containers took on water.

"I have mattresses, I have box springs, I have boxes of photos that can't be replaced. Just numerous things and the reason I can't get them out my c-can is because my home is not finished," Ragusa said.

Residents say Beaver Bayou is the source of the flooding and the August flood washed debris into the water causing it to clog.

Deirdre Breau says that she has complained about the issue to city hall.

"Only until we scream, people houses flood like they have, do we ever even see anybody come and do anything," Breau said.

The Mayor of Central, Junior Shelton, said that he is aware of the drainage problem in Plantation Way and says he was assessing the situation early Monday morning.

"We had five and half inches of rain in two hours," Shelton said.

Shelton said that the city has been working on the drainage problem in the area since the flood.

"We were in the middle of trying to fix things then this rain comes. We're not going to stop until we get it completed," Shelton said.

Shelton canceled a trip to Washington D.C. that was scheduled to talk about the previous flooding to deal with this weekend's rain.