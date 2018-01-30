Central residents demand better drainage

CENTRAL - Residents frustrated over recent flooding tried to turn a meeting about the city's master plan into a public forum on drainage Monday evening.

"I think that it's a problem that we've been dealing with since the 2016 flood and I think it's something that needs to be resolved before we continue the development of Central," said resident Ronnie George.

Residents were asked to place colored stickers on a map of the city indicating the location and type of new developments they want to see. However, many responded the concept was out of touch with how they really felt.

"They want to talk about the master plan, they don't want to hear our complaints," said resident B.J. Martin.

Mayor Junior Shelton spoke with several residents at the meeting and many wrote out their concerns on public comment forms.

"If you have one house flood, you have too many floods," said Shelton. "We are going to address their issues. If something is not done that was promised to be done, I want to hear about it."

The City of Central just spent four million dollars to clear out waterways and canals. Over 1,400 pounds of debris was removed from the area.