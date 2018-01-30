Central residents demand action after nearly flooding again over the weekend

CENTRAL- Dozens of residents in Central are demanding answers from City leaders Monday after their homes nearly flooded again over the weekend.



WBRZ's Chef Meteorologist Dr. Josh Eachus said the area received between 4-5 inches on Saturday according to rain gauges in the area. That rain fell in a period of a few hours. Pictures sent in to the WBRZ newsroom and video from our crews in Central showed water almost going into people's homes again.



Monday, Central Mayor Junior Shelton and a cadre of officials, engineers, and drainage experts toured Beaver Bayou. They believe the area is acting as a plug due to the way it curves. A plan is being drawn up to lessen the curves in the bayou.



"There are some 90 degree elbows back there that are creating some backlog," Shelton said. "We are here with the city engineer and we will devise a plan to reduce the 90 degrees to two sweeping 45s so it makes the water move quicker."



The City of Central just spent four million dollars to clear out waterways and canals. Over 1,400 pounds of debris was removed from the area. But, residents like John Green said it appears that did no good.



"Scares me to death," Green said. "Number one, I'm too old to rebuild, and I did most of the work myself."



Green is still repairing flood damage from the August 2016 flood. He is demanding that his city leaders do something to prevent this from happening again.



"Quality of life on a scale from one to ten is a one," Green said.



City leaders said once engineers devise a plan fix Beaver Bayou, they'll have a better idea of what it may cost.