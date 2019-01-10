44°
Central Private to close on Friday after water main ruptures
CENTRAL - School officials say Central Private School will be closed to students Friday after a water main ruptured.
The incident happened sometime Thursday on campus, located on Centerra Court in Central, Louisiana. All classes will be canceled Friday, January 11.
The school is set to reopen on Monday, January 14.
