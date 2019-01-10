44°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Central Private to close on Friday after water main ruptures

1 hour 19 minutes 56 seconds ago Thursday, January 10 2019 Jan 10, 2019 January 10, 2019 9:04 PM January 10, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CENTRAL - School officials say Central Private School will be closed to students Friday after a water main ruptured.

The incident happened sometime Thursday on campus, located on Centerra Court in Central, Louisiana. All classes will be canceled Friday, January 11.

The school is set to reopen on Monday, January 14.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days