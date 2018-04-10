Central officials push for new city hall

CENTRAL- The city council is moving forward in the process to build a new city hall.

Councilman John Vance will be presenting an ordinance to the council Tuesday. The ordinance will allow Mayor Junior Shelton to purchase the roughly two acres of land needed for the city hall from the Central School System for $285,000.

A vote on the proposal will take place at the next council meeting in two weeks. This is not a vote or proposal to approve the funds needed to build the city hall, just to purchase the land.

Shelton wrote a letter on the city's website addressing the future of the city hall. He says the estimated cost is $4.5 million. Most of the money will be sought in reimbursement from the State Capital Outlay Program.