Central High School student named finalist for National Merit Scholarship

CENTRAL- A local student has been named a finalist for the prestigious 2018 National Merit Scholarship.

Justin Nijoka, a senior at Central High School, has been named a finalist for the 2018 National Merit Scholarship, becoming the first student for the Central Community School System to receive the award.

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation sent letters to the finalists and their high schools this week, announcing the updated status of the students. The process to get to this point has been a long one, as each finalist is carefully selected by skill, accomplishment, and potential for college success.

"This has been a long road, but it's certainly been worth it to fund my education and get a start on what I want to do," Nijoka said.

To first be considered for the competition, students must take the PSAT test during his or her junior year of high school. Entry scores and academic requirements are set for each state.

"The process is really grueling. There are lots of deadlines. I was always worrying that I would not accomplish the required steps or that my scores would not be recorded in time," he said. "It’s been a long two years, but I'm so glad I did it!"

Nijoka hopes to attend either LSU or Texas A&M to pursue a degree in chemical engineering.