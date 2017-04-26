Central City Council approves new subdivision

CENTRAL - The Central City Council signed off on a new subdivision Tuesday evening, despite resident concerns that it could increase flooding.

The council made a strong statement at Tuesday's meeting, voting unanimously for the proposed Arbor Grove subdivision.

Several residents asked the council to vote against the subdivision during the public hearing before the vote. Residents say they believe the new neighborhood will add to their already existing drainage issues. James Palmer and Deborah Reid live right next door to the development. They said more research needs to be done before construction begins.

"How can they build more houses in a wetland that would shed more water into that canal when they don't have any idea of what kind of capacity the canal can hold?" Palmer said.

The council told residents the project will work because they have faith in the developers, as well as the engineers who are conducting the project.

After the council's vote, some upset residents immediately got up and left the building. Central resident Lynne Terrio said homeowners wanted extra time for research into the drainage plan.

"All we ask is that they wait a little longer," Terrio said. "Just defer it. Let's get the drainage plan researched, let's get this mess cleaned up and then we can move forward."

Some residents did thank the mayor and city for working to clean out the packed culverts in the city but said the new subdivision will only increase those drainage issues.