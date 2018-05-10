Central baseball looks to repeat: 'They don't give us the respect we deserve'

Central, LA - Defending 5A baseball state champion Central has one thing in mind, repeat and bring home title number seven.



Over the past two seasons the Wildcats have done nothing but beat the top competition in the state.

"We stood toe-to-toe with the best team in the nation," said Central Head Coach Mike Forbes.



Last year Central knocked off 5A monster West Monroe who was not only the number one seed headed into the LHSAA tournament, but also the nations top high school team in the country.



Fast-forward a year later and Central has once again dethroned the number one seed taking down district rival Zachary in a best-of-three series.

"I don't know why people keep over looking us," said Senior left handed Pitcher Brant Husser.

"They don't give us the respect we deserve," said Pitcher Drew Lasseigne.

Next up Central gets another Louisiana power house in high school baseball. The Wildcats will matchup with Barbe high school on Friday afternoon with the winner advancing to the state championship in Sulphur on Saturday. Barbe has won the last three of the last four 5A state championships.