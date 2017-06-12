Central announces final flood debris collection pass

CENTRAL - The City of Central will be making a final pass to collect flood debris from homes later this month.

All residents with flood debris remaining in their home or on their property is asked to move it to the road on the right of way in front of their house by June 26. The collection pass is expected to take a week to 10 days to complete and is for flood debris only, not construction debris.

Mayor Jr. Shelton emphasized this will be the final time the city will be around to collect debris. After this pass, it will be the responsibility of the residents to dispose of any flood debris.

The city has also placed signs near and in neighborhoods advertising the start of this debris pick up.

For more information, contact the City of Central Municipal Services office at (225) 262-5000.