Centenary students get a boost to LSU law school

1 hour 23 minutes 26 seconds ago Sunday, January 27 2019 Jan 27, 2019 January 27, 2019 2:33 PM January 27, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - A private college in north Louisiana says it has a new agreement giving a law school boost for students who are graduating with a minor in legal studies and are interested in public interest careers.
 
Officials at Centenary College in Shreveport say a memorandum of understanding signed Wednesday gives those students a good chance of admission to LSU's Paul M. Hebert Law Center - though not a guarantee - and automatic consideration for financial aid.
 
A news release says such students will get priority consideration and an early decision. The application deadline is Dec. 1.
 
Centenary provost and dean Dr. Jenifer Ward says LSU's public interest law clinics, externships, and competitions are a "natural fit with Centenary's emphasis on practical and thoughtful learning and a dedication to serving others."

