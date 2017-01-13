72°
Cemetery Road in Ascension to close for drainage improvements
ASCENSION – Cemetery Road in Galvez will be closed due to month-long drainage improvements.
The Ascension Parish Department of Public Works will be upgrading the culverts under the road. Officials say that a temporary road will be installed so traffic will not be impacted while the new culverts are put in place.
Construction begins on Wednesday, Jan. 18 and will last for one month.
