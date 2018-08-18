85°
Cemetery damaged during 2016 flooding reopens

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Advocate
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (AP) - A cemetery damaged by the 2016 flooding in southwestern Louisiana is finally reopening.
  
The Plainview Cemetery in Denham Springs reopened Monday.
  
The Advocate newspaper reports that 74 cemeteries were damaged during the August 2016 flooding.
  
The Plainview Cemetery, which sits a little less than half a mile (.8 kilometers) from the Amite River, was one of the most severely damaged.
  
The bloated river flooded the cemetery and carried off burial vaults.
  
The cemetery was shut while officials and forensic scientists tried to identify the bodies and put them back where they belonged.
  
Louisiana's Attorney General's Office coordinates repairs for disaster-damaged cemeteries. They said about 260 to 300 graves were disturbed by the floods.
  
