85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Cell phone could be to blame in fire that injured 1-year-old

3 hours 34 minutes 24 seconds ago Thursday, May 03 2018 May 3, 2018 May 03, 2018 10:39 AM May 03, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

IBERIA PARISH- Authorities are investigating a house fire that injured a 1-year-old girl.

The fire happened before 1 a.m. at a home on Church Street in Jeanerette. According to a post by the Louisiana Fire Marshal, a 14-year-old boy said he was sleeping in a room with his 1-year-old sister. When he got up to use the restroom he smelled smoke and saw a fire on the mattress.

Detectives have determined that the fire started on the bed where a cell phone was sitting while plugged into an electrical outlet. 

Authorities say the 1-year-old sustained second-degree burns on her head, arms, and legs. She was taken to a hospital in Texas for treatment.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days