Cell phone could be to blame in fire that injured 1-year-old

IBERIA PARISH- Authorities are investigating a house fire that injured a 1-year-old girl.

The fire happened before 1 a.m. at a home on Church Street in Jeanerette. According to a post by the Louisiana Fire Marshal, a 14-year-old boy said he was sleeping in a room with his 1-year-old sister. When he got up to use the restroom he smelled smoke and saw a fire on the mattress.

Detectives have determined that the fire started on the bed where a cell phone was sitting while plugged into an electrical outlet.

Authorities say the 1-year-old sustained second-degree burns on her head, arms, and legs. She was taken to a hospital in Texas for treatment.

The investigation is still ongoing.