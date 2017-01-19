Cedric Richmond will attend Trump inauguration

WASHINGTON – Democratic Representative Cedric Richmond announced Thursday that he plans to attend Donald Trump’s inauguration.

In a statement released Thursday morning, Richmond said he decided to attend the event marking the peaceful transfer of power between Barack Obama and Trump.

“My attendance is in no way an endorsement of the President-elect or the destructive, divisive rhetoric that has defined him throughout his campaign and transition,” Richmond said.

As the Chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus, Richmond said he understands the decisions made by other members of the caucus. Richmond continued by saying that he has a responsibility to educate Trump on problems facing their constituents.

“Also, I feel obliged to say goodbye to the first black president, who was continually disrespected over the course of his time in office,” Richmond said. “He deserves our gratitude and support.”

According to the Associated Press, nearly 50 house Democrats plan to protest the inauguration due to Trump's policies and repeated criticism of civil rights activict John Lewis.

Lewis made headlines for challenging Trump's legitimacy to be the next president.