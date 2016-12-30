47°
Cease-fire takes effect in war-ravaged Syria

BEIRUT - Syrian opposition activists say a nationwide cease-fire is still holding, despite minor violations.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says there've been minor clashes today between troops and rebels in the central province of Hama and near the capital, Damascus.

Despite the cease-fire brokered by Russia and Turkey, airstrikes are still being carried out on the Islamic State group, which is excluded from the truce.

