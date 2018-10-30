CDC: Yes, you can dress your chicken up for Halloween

Photo: ABC News

Some animal lovers like to dress their pets up for Halloween, and chicken owners are no exception.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, new reports previously cited the organization warning against dressing up chickens due to the potential spread of salmonella.

The CDC has clarified on its website, saying it has not warned people against dressing chickens in Halloween costumes. However, the CDC does remind people there are proper ways to handle chickens.

Chicken safety tips:

-Always wash your hands after touching chickens or anything in their environment. Running water and soap are best. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water aren’t available and wash your hands thoroughly when you get to a sink.

-Keep chickens outdoors. Never bring them in your house.

-Don’t eat or drink in the area where the birds live or roam.

-Don’t kiss your birds or snuggle them and then touch your face or mouth.

-Children under five should not hold or touch chickens. Young children are more likely to get sick because their immune systems are still developing, and they are more likely to put their fingers or pacifiers and other items into their mouths.

