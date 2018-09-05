CDC: More salmonella illnesses reported from Honey Smacks cereal

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning the public to get rid of boxes of Honey Smacks cereal after multiple salmonella infections have been reported. Earlier this year, Kellogg voluntarily recalled the product after 73 people in 31 states had been infected.

According to the CDC, that number has grown to 130 people infected in 36 states.

The recall affects 15.3-ounce packages with the UPS Code 3800039103 and 23-ounce packages with the UPS Code 3800014810. Both have best used by dates from June 14, 2018, through June 14, 2019.

A post on Twitter from the CDC reads "Check your pantry for it and do not eat it."