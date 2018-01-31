CDC director resigns after report she bought shares of tobacco company

Photo: CDC

WASHINGTON - Centers for Disease Control and Prevention chief Brenda Fitzgerald has resigned due to investment issues.

According to ABC 15, the news comes after a report that Fitzgerald bought shares in a tobacco company one month after taking over an agency tasked with working to stop people from smoking.

"Dr. Fitzgerald owns certain complex financial interests that have imposed a broad recusal limiting her ability to complete all of her duties as the CDC Director," a HHS statement said. "Due to the nature of these financial interests, Dr. Fitzgerald could not divest from them in a definitive time period."