CDC Director: Just a few weeks' of Zika funding remain

3 months 1 week 6 days ago September 09, 2016 Sep 9, 2016 Friday, September 09 2016 September 09, 2016 10:33 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: ApNewsNow

WASHINGTON - The head of the government's fight against the Zika virus says that "we are now essentially out of money" and warns that the country is "about to see a bunch of kids born with microcephaly" in the coming months.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Thomas Frieden addressed a handful of reporters as lawmakers start to sort out a stopgap government funding bill that is being targeted to also carry long-delayed money to battle Zika.

Zika is spreading more widely in the U.S. and can not only cause microcephaly - in which babies are born with grave brain defects - but other problems that the country will face for decades.

Frieden said funding delays have slowed long-term studies of the disease and production of new tests for it.

