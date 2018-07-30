80°
CBS keeps CEO in place during misconduct probe
NEW YORK (AP) - CBS says it will keep CEO Les Moonves in place while an outside counsel investigates sexual misconduct allegations against him.
The company also says it will postpone its annual shareholders meeting, scheduled to take place Aug. 10, to a later date.
On Friday, a New Yorker article quoted six women spanning three decades accusing Moonves of sexual harassing them. The CBS chief has been a prominent figure in television for decades, credited with turning around a network that had been mired for years at the ratings bottom.
Among other things, Moonves has had a knack for picking hit shows like "Survivor" and "The Big Bang Theory."
