Cause of blaze unclear, man injured in jump from burning home Friday

BATON ROUGE - Fire investigators aren't sure what caused a Friday morning house fire that left a man injured.

The fire department said it responded to the 8100 block of Harry Drive near Orangewood Drive around 8 o'clock Friday morning. When the first units arrived, witnesses said someone was inside. Firefighters searched the home and found the person inside had jumped through a window to escape.

The person was found in the backyard, injured from cuts related to the jump through the window and breathing in smoke. The person, who has not been identified, was rushed to an area hospital.

Homicide detectives with the Baton Rouge Police were called to the scene, too.

Fire investigators will work to try to determine a cause. They suspect the fire may have started in the rear of the home.

