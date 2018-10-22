47°
Latest Weather Blog
Caught on camera: Suspect takes selfie during home burglary
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for a man who accidently took a photo of himself while burglarizing a home earlier this month.
The burglary was reported on October 8 in the 1000 block of Elvin Drive. Authorities say, the suspect got into the home by breaking the glass on the rear door. Once inside, the thief stole a handgun.
Before leaving, the suspect unknowingly took a selfie with the camera on the alarm.
Anyone with information on the case or the suspect can contact the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-389-5000.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
A hot dog? Firefighters rescue pet stuck in heating duct
-
Sunshine Bridge closure affecting local businesses
-
LSU professor invents new way to detect breast cancer genes using a...
-
Tales of paranormal activity surrounding the Old State Capitol
-
The Louisiana Red Cross gives out free smoke alarms in two neighborhoods