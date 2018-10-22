47°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Caught on camera: Suspect takes selfie during home burglary

Monday, October 22 2018
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for a man who accidently took a photo of himself while burglarizing a home earlier this month.

The burglary was reported on October 8 in the 1000 block of Elvin Drive. Authorities say, the suspect got into the home by breaking the glass on the rear door. Once inside, the thief stole a handgun.

Before leaving, the suspect unknowingly took a selfie with the camera on the alarm.

Anyone with information on the case or the suspect can contact the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-389-5000.

