CAUGHT: Man arrested on home invasion, battery charges

UPDATE: Authorities say Darien Bennett was located and arrested Tuesday morning after deputies received a tip on his whereabouts.

He will be booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

******

ASCENSION PARISH - Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office are looking 24-year-old Darien Bennett.

Authorities say Bennett is wanted on charges of home invasion and simple battery. Bennett is approximately 5'9", 160 pounds, and has tattoos around his neck.

Anyone who may have information on Bennett's whereabouts can call the sheriff's office at 225-621-4636.