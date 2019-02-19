60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

CAUGHT: Man arrested on home invasion, battery charges

3 hours 50 minutes 58 seconds ago Tuesday, February 19 2019 Feb 19, 2019 February 19, 2019 9:37 AM February 19, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH - Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man wanted on home invasion and simply battery charges.

According to the sheriff's office 24-year-old Darien Bennett has located and arrested Tuesday morning after law enforcement received a tip about his whereabouts.

Bannett was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days