CAUGHT: Man arrested on home invasion, battery charges
ASCENSION PARISH - Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man wanted on home invasion and simply battery charges.
According to the sheriff's office 24-year-old Darien Bennett has located and arrested Tuesday morning after law enforcement received a tip about his whereabouts.
Bannett was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.
