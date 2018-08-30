86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

CAUGHT: Five women arrested in online prostitution sting

1 hour 49 minutes 25 seconds ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 August 30, 2018 9:46 AM August 30, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Raquel Derganz Baker
Top: Donesha Owens, Kentitra McKissick, Kelly Jenkins / Bottom: Heather Reichert-Jackson, Latoya Calloway

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested five women during a prostitution sting Wednesday.

According to the arrest reports, agents conducting undercover operations  contacted women on various social media websites who were advertising sexual services for prices up to $200 . After the money changed hands, the suspects were arrested. 

Kelly Jenkins, 42, was charged with prostitution, possession of schedule two drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Heather Reichert-Jackson, 26, is facing charges of prostitution, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of schedule four drugs.

Latoya Calloway, 31, Kentitra McKissick, 31, and Donesha Owens, 28, were booked on one count of prostitution each.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days