CAUGHT: Five women arrested in online prostitution sting
BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested five women during a prostitution sting Wednesday.
According to the arrest reports, agents conducting undercover operations contacted women on various social media websites who were advertising sexual services for prices up to $200 . After the money changed hands, the suspects were arrested.
Kelly Jenkins, 42, was charged with prostitution, possession of schedule two drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Heather Reichert-Jackson, 26, is facing charges of prostitution, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of schedule four drugs.
Latoya Calloway, 31, Kentitra McKissick, 31, and Donesha Owens, 28, were booked on one count of prostitution each.
