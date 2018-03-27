77°
CATS to monitor traffic in preparation of demonstrations

4 hours 3 minutes 55 seconds ago Tuesday, March 27 2018 Mar 27, 2018 March 27, 2018 8:21 AM March 27, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- The Capital Area Transit System is monitoring the volume and flow of traffic in areas where demonstrations may be occurring in Baton Rouge in the coming days.

According to a release, CATS will be monitoring traffic volume as it has done previously in July of 2016 and May of 2017.

CATS is coordinating with BRPD and city officials and will restore buses as necessary to ensure the safety of passengers, operators, and pedestrians. Riders with questions can call Customer Care at 225-389-8282.

