CATS to continue 'Touchdown Express' for LSU home football games this season

BATON ROUGE - The Capital Area Transit System will continue to offer commutes to LSU home football games for the 2018 season.

The service will provide pick ups from various locations around Baton Rouge, and carry riders to Tiger Stadium. "Touchdown Express" will also run an hour after the game ends for drop offs.

Passes are $10 per person round trip, or $60 for a season pass. Tickets go on sale beginning July 8.

