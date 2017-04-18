CATS to bring new bus hub to north Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE – The Capital Transit System is trying to implement some changes so riders can spend less time on the bus and to get to their destinations faster.



Every day riders take extra time and energy to get to a bus hub. For some people like Monica Williams, their commute takes up half the day.



"I've been riding the bus everyday for two and half years, I use it to get to work," Williams said."Everybody ain't always as fortunate," she said.

Most use the buses to make multiple stops and some even finish their trek by foot due to the lack of buses in certain areas.

"We need these buses because we have to get to work, to doctors appointments and without these buses we'd be stuck," Williams said.

The lack of transit is not a new issue. However, for those who travel to and from north Baton Rouge, a new hub is coming.

According to CATS, the new permanent hub will be near the intersection of Airline Highway and North Foster Drive. CATS is working on purchasing a lot of more than 2 acres from LSU.

However, some riders have doubts.

"I think it's just more wasted money, for years they've been buying hubs, buying buses," Frank Lanasa, transit activist, said.

Lanasa's doubts come from years of watching failed attempts to fix transit issues and disappearing stations. He also says that the individuals in charge of making the decisions that effect CATS, do not know the transit system experience.

"You'll see every CATS manager board member, and not one of them rides the bus to get to the meeting today..because none of them ride the bus because they know they'll be late," Lanasa said.

A meeting with CATS and LSU started at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday to discuss the final paperwork in the property sale.