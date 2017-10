CATS suspends Saturday night, Sunday morning service over Nate concerns

BATON ROUGE – CATS will suspend public transportation service at 6:30 p.m. Saturday due to concern over Nate.

Public buses will not run between 6:30 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday. Bus service will resume Sunday at noon, the agency said in a news release.

Click HERE for the latest forecast.

********************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz