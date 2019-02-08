81°
CATS: Some routes canceled due to Saturday race
BATON ROUGE - Some CATS services have been canceled due to a weekend race to raise awareness for cancer.
The Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure is taking place Saturday.
Due to the race, the following CATS routes have been canceled:
Route 47 – Highland Road, Route 44 – Florida Blvd., Route 103 – Airport Express, Route 22 – Winbourne Ave./Cortana Mall
Canceled stops include:
Route 103: 1136, 2772
Route 44: 2008, 2007, 2790, 2005, 1795, 1433
Route 22: 1424, 1425, 1426, 1799, 1800, 1794, 1248
According to the transit system, services will be back to normal around noon Saturday. Click here for more information on CATS services.
