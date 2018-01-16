41°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Cats rescued from disgusting home in Denham Springs

1 hour 56 minutes 17 seconds ago Monday, January 15 2018 Jan 15, 2018 January 15, 2018 11:14 PM January 15, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - A Facebook video posted this weekend shows two dozen cats living in squalor just outside the city limits. Good Samaritans rescued them from a dirty trailer and are now looking for new owners.

"They're lovable cats, we can handle them just fine. They just need a home," said volunteer Erin Corker.

The cats are being kept at a volunteer's house in separate cages. Information about adopting the animals can be found here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days