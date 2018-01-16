Cats rescued from disgusting home in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS - A Facebook video posted this weekend shows two dozen cats living in squalor just outside the city limits. Good Samaritans rescued them from a dirty trailer and are now looking for new owners.

"They're lovable cats, we can handle them just fine. They just need a home," said volunteer Erin Corker.

The cats are being kept at a volunteer's house in separate cages. Information about adopting the animals can be found here.