41°
Latest Weather Blog
Cats rescued from disgusting home in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS - A Facebook video posted this weekend shows two dozen cats living in squalor just outside the city limits. Good Samaritans rescued them from a dirty trailer and are now looking for new owners.
"They're lovable cats, we can handle them just fine. They just need a home," said volunteer Erin Corker.
The cats are being kept at a volunteer's house in separate cages. Information about adopting the animals can be found here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Cats rescued from disgusting home in Denham Springs
-
Strawberry farmers try to save crop amidst freezing temperatures
-
Suspected LSU robber gets second armed robbery charge
-
Martin Luther King Memorial Highway established in Port Allen
-
Gas line repaired in East Iberville after weekend line rupture