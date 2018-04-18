CATS On Demand to get new reservation number

BATON ROUGE- CATS On Demand paratransit service is getting a new phone number for scheduling and reservations.

The new number is 225-239-2550. According to a release, the new number will be in effect on April 23.

CATS On Demand customers should use the new phone number beginning April 23 to schedule any trips on or after May 6. Between now and the start date, customers should continue to use the existing number. The CATS On Demand service will transition to MV Transportation beginning May 6.

Customers with general paratransit or CATS On Demand questions can call CATS at 225-346-3265 or 225-346-5557.