CATS cancels some routes, stops due to weekend Mardi Gras parades

BATON ROUGE - Due to the Mardi Gras parades this weekend, CATS is canceling some of its services.

The Krewe of Artemis rolls Friday at 7 p.m. There are two parades Saturday, the first will be Krewe of Mystique at 2 p.m., then the Krewe of Orion at 6:30 p.m.

According to the transportation company, some routes will have canceled stops starting Friday at 4 p.m. until the end of the day and again Saturday from 11 a.m. until the end of the day.

Canceled routes include:

Route 44 – Florida Blvd, Route 103 – Airport Express, Route 22 – Winbourne Ave/Cortana Mall

Canceled stops include:

Route 44: 1433, 1795, 2790, 2007, 2008, 2005, 2003, 2002, 2009, 2001, 2000, 2010, 1999

Route 22: 1424, 1425, 1426, 1431, 1792, 1793, 1796, 1799, 1800, 1794, 1433, 1137, 1248, 1801, 1791, 1802, 1790, 1803

For more information on CATS services, click here.