CATS buses out of service for Thanksgiving Day

2 hours 14 minutes 58 seconds ago Wednesday, November 21 2018 Nov 21, 2018 November 21, 2018 6:18 AM November 21, 2018 in News
WBRZ
WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Due to the holiday, CATS buses will not run in the capital area Thanksgiving Day.

The announcement was posted on the transportation company's website. Residents in the area will have to find another form of transportation. Taxi, Lyft and Uber services will operate as normal.

CATS will resume running on Friday. Hours of operation are from 5 a.m. until 11 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 

