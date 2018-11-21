CATS buses out of service for Thanksgiving Day

BATON ROUGE - Due to the holiday, CATS buses will not run in the capital area Thanksgiving Day.

The announcement was posted on the transportation company's website. Residents in the area will have to find another form of transportation. Taxi, Lyft and Uber services will operate as normal.

CATS will resume running on Friday. Hours of operation are from 5 a.m. until 11 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.