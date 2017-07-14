CATS bus involved in crash on Airline Highway Friday

BATON ROUGE – Authorities responded to a crash involving a CATS bus Friday morning.

Dispatchers warned medical crews there could be as many as six patients. Police, fire and EMS were sent to the crash scene around 11 o'clock.

The wreck happened at the corner of Airline Highway and Prescott.

Specifics have not been released. Check back for updates.

Monitor traffic conditions HERE.

******************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz