Catholic priest assaulted, doused in wine at Delaware church

4 hours 25 minutes 34 seconds ago Tuesday, July 31 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Police in Delaware have charged a 25-year-old man they say assaulted an elderly Catholic priest, dousing him in wine and hitting him on the head with the wine bottle.

New Castle County police announced Tuesday that they've charged Joshua August with assault, resisting arrest and criminal mischief. News outlets report that Resurrection Parish employees found a man punching and kicking Rev. William Graney in his office Monday.

Police say August sprayed compressed air into the priest's mouth after attacking him with the bottle. Employees lured August outside, then locked him out. He was arrested and is held on more than $50,000 secured bail. Police say Graney was hospitalized in stable condition.

A man who answered at a phone number listed for August said his family had no comment.

