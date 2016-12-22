Latest Weather Blog
Catholic High's Major Applewhite new Houston head coach
BATON ROUGE - Former Catholic High School student Major Applewhite has been hired as Houston's next head coach, numerous national media outlets reported Friday morning.
The hire is in-house for Houston. Applewhite was the offensive coordinator. Click HERE for his bio from the University of Houston.
Sports 2's director, Michael Cauble, tweeted about the announcement it was likely Applewhite was the only candidate who would have longevity.
Former Catholic High Bear new head man, they said they wanted longevity at the position, he was most likely to give it to them. #LSU @WBRZ https://t.co/oh1WRvi2jf— Michael Cauble (@MichaelCauble) December 9, 2016
The selection of Applewhite comes after looking at both former LSU head coach Les Miles and Alabama offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin.
Applewhite was recruited to play for UT after playing for the Bears. He was a quarterback for the Longhorns from 1998-2001. He was a graduate assistant at UT from 2003-2004 and had a stint at Rice.
