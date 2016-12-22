Catholic High's Dale Weiner retires; Fertitta promoted

BATON ROUGE – Catholic High's Dale Weiner announced his retirement from coaching and the school announced Gabe Fertitta as its new head football coach Monday.

Weiner, 64, has been the Bears' head football coach for the last thirty years. Fertitta is Catholic's offensive coordinator.

“After much prayer and thought, I have decided that after 30-years as the head football coach at Catholic High, it is time to serve the school in a different role. I owe so much to our school administration for their support with my decision,” Weiner said in a statement the school shared via a news release after lunch.

He will remain at Catholic High on staff as a full-time faculty member.

About the change, Fertitta shared this thought: "I am so humbled to become the next head football coach at Catholic High School. Dale Weiner built this program in to what it is today and made it his life’s work for 30-years. Aside from my own father, Coach Weiner has influenced my development as a coach and as a man of faith more than anyone I’ve ever come in contact with.”

Weiner is credited with rebuilding the Catholic High football program, and under his 30-year leadership, has led the Bears to 18 district championships, 15 state quarter finals, eight state semifinals and two state championship appearances. Weiner’s success culminated in 2015 with winning the LHSAA Division I State Championship, the only football state championship title in the school’s 122-year history. Weiner’s CHS career record is 282-82.

Fertitta, who played and coached at the collegiate level, coached the wide receivers and offensive lineman at CHS from 2007-2009. He returned to Catholic High in 2014, serving as Weiner’s offensive coordinator. In the last three seasons, the Bears’ offense has averaged 361 yards and 34 points per game.

