Catfish spill leaves stinky mess on Mississippi highway

1 hour 52 minutes 29 seconds ago June 28, 2017 Jun 28, 2017 Wednesday, June 28 2017 June 28, 2017 12:11 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Commercial Dispatch
COLUMBUS, Miss. - It might be the most quintessentially Mississippi traffic mishap ever.
  
In a state where catfish farming is a big industry, a truck driver spilled catfish parts on a highway - and kept driving.
  
The Commercial Dispatch reports nobody was injured in the spill Tuesday near the northern Mississippi city of Columbus. But, Mississippi Department of Transportation had to cover their noses as they cleaned the stinky, slimy mess.
  
Kirk Sudduth, a road crew supervisor, joked that "a dead cat" would smell better than the fish parts.

