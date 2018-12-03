Catching a break, coming close to freezing again

A front will continue to push through the region on Monday. A cool and quiet week will follow.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: A weak cold front allowed some light cloud cover early this Monday morning, but skies will clear through the late morning hours. With north winds of 5-10mph, high temperatures will stop close to average, in the mid 60s. Beneath a clear sky overnight, low temperatures will dip into the low 40s.

Up Next: Clear skies and cool temperatures are expected through Thursday. A couple of cold nights will be experienced on Tuesday and Wednesday, as overnight lows drop into the mid-30s. Some isolated pockets of freezing temperatures are possible north of I-12. Warming will begin on Thursday afternoon, as cloud cover slowly increases ahead of an approaching storm system. An area of low pressure will develop the in western Gulf of Mexico on Friday sending a significant amount of moisture to the central Gulf Coast. Rather heavy rain could become an issue on Saturday. High temperatures will briefly break into the above average range during this time, but dry and chilly conditions will return on Sunday behind a cold front.

The Tropics: The 2018 Hurricane Season closed Friday. Here is a recap from the WBRZ Weather Team.

THE EXPLANATION:

A cold front will slip farther south of the region on Monday with northerly winds taking hold. It will take some time for the cooler air to arrive as it is lagging well behind the boundary. Expect that air mass to make it to the Gulf of Mexico overnight through leading to temperatures of 10-15 degrees below normal through Thursday morning. High pressure will build into the south through midweek, moving across Louisiana on Wednesday. Tuesday and Wednesday nights will be the coldest with some isolated freezes possible in typical cool spots north of I-12. Forecast models are in good agreement regarding the next impact weather system expected to arrive at the end of the week. In summary, they depict a heavy rain threat, but do not indicate much chance for severe weather.

An area of low pressure is expected to develop along the south Texas Coast in the climatologically favorable cyclogenesis zone. As surface high pressure sets up in the Southeast U.S. return flow will only strengthen as this low develops. In fact, as noted by the National Weather Service, moisture return through the atmosphere is expected to be significant enough to possibly set a new record for December 8th. The upper level pattern will allow ample space for this system to broaden and strengthen while the low level pattern will feature plenty of converging air generating the uplift for widespread heavy rain and thunderstorms. The Weather Prediction Center currently projects 1-2 inches for the local area, but this may need to be adjusted upward.

--Dr. Josh

