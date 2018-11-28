Catamaran Solutions to create 120 new jobs in Minden

Photo: Reynolds Contractor Inc

MINDEN, La. (AP) - New jobs are coming to Webster Parish.



Gov. John Bel Edwards and Catamaran Solutions Chief Executive Officer Chip Ray say the company completed the purchase of Reynolds Industrial Contractors Inc. in Minden. They say 120 new jobs in advanced manufacturing will be created at the 20-acre (8-hectare) site over the next three years.



Edwards' announcement Tuesday said the site will serve industrial construction and maintenance customers throughout the U.S.



The jobs will have an average annual salary of $61,200, and the Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in 186 new indirect jobs for North Louisiana.



To secure the project, the state offered an incentive package and the company is expected to use Louisiana's Quality Jobs Program. Mayor Tommy Davis called the project a "wonderful early Christmas present."