Cat gets into Entergy substation, knocks out power for thousands in New Orleans

2 hours 39 minutes 14 seconds ago Monday, September 17 2018 Sep 17, 2018 September 17, 2018 12:19 PM September 17, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - Thousands of people lost power to their homes after a feline wandered into an Entergy substation in New Orleans Monday morning.

WWL reports the outages began around 8:30 a.m. Monday morning, leaving more than 7,000 people without power across the New Orleans area for some time.

A statement from Entergy explained a cat got into a substation and caused a flash when it touched the equipment. The company said it's unusual for an animal to get into a substation since it installs protective devices to keep animals out.

Entergy says the animal most likely did not survive the incident.

