Cat banned from library develops social media following

Photo: The Star Tribune

ST. PAUL, Minn.— A tabby named Max has been playing a game of cat and mouse with some Minnesota college librarians.

This is basically halfway to being a children's book pic.twitter.com/DjwUPHy9Wz — Erin McGuire (@e_mcguire_) November 29, 2017

The furtive feline has been sneaking into the Macalester College library in St. Paul when people open the door and has been seen scampering around the bookshelves.

The library put up a wanted-type poster asking patrons, “Please do not let in the cat.”

News outlets reporta that the conundrum has caused a stir on Twitter and Reddit, where people have been posting Max-inspired artwork. Someone even made a library card for Max, who has been grounded by his owner over his naughty behavior.