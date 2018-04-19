Castro says Diaz-Canel may also gain party post

Photo: ABC News

HAVANA (AP) - Raul Castro says he sees new Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel as his eventual successor as head of the island's powerful Communist Party.

Castro is making his first speech since handing the presidency over to Diaz-Canel, and used the opportunity to give his vision of the future. He told members of the National Assembly Thursday that he expects Diaz-Canel to serve two five-year terms and can become head of the party once Castro leaves that position in 2021.

Castro praised Diaz-Canel's leadership as a Communist Party official dating back to the "special period" of the 1990s when Cuba faced a deep economic crisis following the loss of subsidies because of the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Raul Castro served as president for two terms since 2008.