Casting Oscar: Foundry builds each statuette as work of art

ROCK TAVERN, N.Y. - Every Oscar fist-pumped or tearfully cradled by Academy Award winners is first cast, buffed and fussed over at a foundry far from Hollywood.



Workers at the Polich Tallix foundry north of New York City spent the last several months making 60 identical Oscars for the Feb. 26 awards on ABC.



The foundry, in its second year of making the awards, has tweaked the look of the stylized knight to something closer to the statuettes first handed out in 1929.



Each of the statuettes is 13½ inches tall with the same distinctive Art Deco features polished to a mirror finish. Each glossy black base lacks only a winner's nameplate, which is added after the ceremony.

