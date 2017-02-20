74°
Cassidy to host five town halls across southeast Louisiana

40 minutes 42 seconds ago February 20, 2017 Feb 20, 2017 Monday, February 20 2017 February 20, 2017 10:07 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

BATON ROUGE – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy will host five town halls across South Louisiana this week.

Tuesday, Cassidy will join FEMA and SBA officials in Livingston Parish to discuss flood relief for local residents. Later in the week, he will host town halls in Jefferson, Assumption, Lafourche and St. Martin parishes to give updates on his work in Washington.

The town halls schedule is below:

WHAT:

Host Flood Relief Town Hall Meeting in Livingston Parish

WHEN:

Tuesday, February 21, 2017

4:00 PM (CT)

WHERE:

 

 

 

 

 

Live Oak High School Cafeteria

36079 Louisiana Highway 16

Denham Springs, LA  70706 

 

WHAT:

 

WHEN:

 

 

Host Town Hall Meeting in Jefferson Parish

 

Wednesday, February 22, 2017

3:30 PM (CT)

WHERE:

 

 

 

East Jefferson Parish Library

4747 West Napoleon Avenue

Metairie, LA  70001

 

 

 

WHAT:

 

WHEN:

 

 

WHERE:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Host Town Hall Meeting in Assumption Parish

 

Thursday, February 23, 2017

9:00 AM (CT)

 

Assumption Parish Community Center

4910 Highway 308

Napoleonville, LA  70390

 

WHAT:

 

WHEN:

 

 

Host Town Hall Meeting in Lafourche Parish

 

Thursday, February 23, 2017

11:00 AM (CT)

WHERE:

 

 

 

Madewood Room, Warren J. Harang, Jr. Municipal Auditorium

310 North Canal Boulevard

Thibodaux, LA  70301

 

 

 

 

WHAT:

 

WHEN:

 

 

WHERE:

 

 

 

 

 

Host Town Hall Meeting in St. Martin Parish

 

Friday, February 24, 2017

9:30 AM (CT)

 

Breaux Bridge City Hall

120 Berard St.

Breaux Bridge, LA  70517

 

