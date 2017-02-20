Latest Weather Blog
Cassidy to host five town halls across southeast Louisiana
BATON ROUGE – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy will host five town halls across South Louisiana this week.
Tuesday, Cassidy will join FEMA and SBA officials in Livingston Parish to discuss flood relief for local residents. Later in the week, he will host town halls in Jefferson, Assumption, Lafourche and St. Martin parishes to give updates on his work in Washington.
The town halls schedule is below:
|
WHAT:
|
Host Flood Relief Town Hall Meeting in Livingston Parish
|
WHEN:
|
Tuesday, February 21, 2017
4:00 PM (CT)
|
WHERE:
|
Live Oak High School Cafeteria
36079 Louisiana Highway 16
Denham Springs, LA 70706
|
WHAT:
WHEN:
|
Host Town Hall Meeting in Jefferson Parish
Wednesday, February 22, 2017
3:30 PM (CT)
|
WHERE:
|
East Jefferson Parish Library
4747 West Napoleon Avenue
Metairie, LA 70001
|
WHAT:
WHEN:
WHERE:
|
Host Town Hall Meeting in Assumption Parish
Thursday, February 23, 2017
9:00 AM (CT)
Assumption Parish Community Center
4910 Highway 308
Napoleonville, LA 70390
|
WHAT:
WHEN:
|
Host Town Hall Meeting in Lafourche Parish
Thursday, February 23, 2017
11:00 AM (CT)
|
WHERE:
|
Madewood Room, Warren J. Harang, Jr. Municipal Auditorium
310 North Canal Boulevard
Thibodaux, LA 70301
|
|
WHAT:
WHEN:
WHERE:
|
Host Town Hall Meeting in St. Martin Parish
Friday, February 24, 2017
9:30 AM (CT)
Breaux Bridge City Hall
120 Berard St.
Breaux Bridge, LA 70517
