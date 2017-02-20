Cassidy to host five town halls across southeast Louisiana

BATON ROUGE – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy will host five town halls across South Louisiana this week.

Tuesday, Cassidy will join FEMA and SBA officials in Livingston Parish to discuss flood relief for local residents. Later in the week, he will host town halls in Jefferson, Assumption, Lafourche and St. Martin parishes to give updates on his work in Washington.

The town halls schedule is below: