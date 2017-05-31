Cassidy receives pushback on health care at town hall

COVINGTON - Sen. Bill Cassidy is getting pushback on health care and other issues at a town hall in Louisiana.



More than 200 people jammed a meeting hall in Covington, north of New Orleans, on Wednesday to question Cassidy.



Dozens more had to wait outside.



Cassidy had supporters who applauded when he said former President Barack Obama's health care law isn't working. But he met jeers from others skeptical of his promise that a bill he is pushing with Sen. Susan Collins of Maine will improve coverage.