Cassidy faces off against angry crowd during town hall

1 hour 27 minutes 52 seconds ago February 22, 2017 Feb 22, 2017 Wednesday, February 22 2017 February 22, 2017 8:16 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

METAIRIE - Angry protesters face off against Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy during a town hall outside of New Orleans.
    
When Cassidy arrived at the Wednesday event in Metairie, the crowd began to hiss and jeer.
    
During the roughly one-hour exchange, he repeatedly asked the crowd to let him speak while the audience erupted into shouts and chants and some turned their backs on the senator.
    
Many of the questions focused on Republican plans to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act or on new Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.
    
Republicans around the country have been faced with similar crowds at town halls this week as they've gone back to angry constituents.

